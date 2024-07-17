BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40, RTT News reports. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 32.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.28 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.
BlackRock Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $845.15. 140,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,623. The firm has a market cap of $125.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $848.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $789.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $793.14.
BlackRock Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.84%.
Insider Activity at BlackRock
In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management boosted its position in BlackRock by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its position in BlackRock by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
