BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 32.36%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.28 EPS.

BlackRock Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE BLK opened at $843.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $789.55 and a 200-day moving average of $793.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $845.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLK. UBS Group lowered their target price on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus raised their price objective on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $924.00 to $912.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on BlackRock from $910.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $872.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at $309,327,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bennett Associates Wealth Management increased its position in BlackRock by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its stake in BlackRock by 11.8% during the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.6% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

