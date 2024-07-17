Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Short Interest Down 5.8% in June

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the June 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BSL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.15. 18,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,830. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.00. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $14.56.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Announces Dividend

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

