Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires 215 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Celsius by 18.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,846,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,676,000 after buying an additional 762,087 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $1,240,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Celsius by 206.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Celsius by 212.4% during the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Celsius alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Celsius from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Celsius from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Celsius from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total value of $283,164.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,808,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 226,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $283,164.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,808,371.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock worth $107,920,209. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of Celsius stock traded down $2.04 on Wednesday, hitting $50.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,476,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,067,443. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $99.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.77, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.73.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The business had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Celsius

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.