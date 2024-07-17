Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires 5,201 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of National Fuel Gas worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,190,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $684,699,000 after acquiring an additional 311,599 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,242,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,730,000 after buying an additional 269,441 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,224,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,430,000 after buying an additional 22,088 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,042,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,302,000 after buying an additional 193,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,804,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on National Fuel Gas from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Insider Transactions at National Fuel Gas

In other National Fuel Gas news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $348,554.31. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,981.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NFG traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,333. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $45.32 and a 12-month high of $58.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.38. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $629.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 40.87%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

