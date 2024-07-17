Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires 72,777 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) by 101.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 72,777 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned 0.10% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIV. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 21,949 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 13,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 398.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIV traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,959. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.91. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Apartment Investment and Management ( NYSE:AIV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $50.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.85 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 86.84% and a negative return on equity of 33.35%.

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

