Bleakley Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 39.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 159,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

PYLD traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,693. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 52-week low of $23.76 and a 52-week high of $26.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.55.

About PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

