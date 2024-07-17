Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys 4,012 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $307,787,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $95,049,000. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,498,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,238,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $690,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,248 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 48.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,840,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.12. 8,813,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,472,545. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.40. The company has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -157.58%.

TFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.28.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

