Bleakley Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC decreased its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,275 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned 0.07% of MDU Resources Group worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 401,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after purchasing an additional 58,220 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 83,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 31,366 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 58.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 19,916 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the period. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rob L. Johnson purchased 36,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $923,968.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,639.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDU Resources Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of MDU stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,328. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.04 and a 52-week high of $26.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.77.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. MDU Resources Group’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDU shares. Argus raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

Featured Articles

