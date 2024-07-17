Bleakley Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 12,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 55,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 72,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

BATS EFV traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,634,638 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.