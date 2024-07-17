Bleakley Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 0.8 %

ACGL traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $97.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,049,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,801. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $72.85 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The firm has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.87.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

