Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 16,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,446,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in National Grid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in National Grid by 383.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 11,459 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in National Grid by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 247,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,855,000 after purchasing an additional 25,673 shares during the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NYSE:NGG traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.78. 727,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,764. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.03. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $55.13 and a 12-month high of $73.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $2.4939 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.19.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

