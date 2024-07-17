Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 51.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,618,000. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Shopify by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,303,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,035,688,000 after buying an additional 238,596 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 4,007.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 35,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 34,624 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Performance

SHOP traded down $4.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.83. The stock had a trading volume of 14,162,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,155,921. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.06. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $91.57. The stock has a market cap of $83.55 billion, a PE ratio of -386.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Shopify from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Shopify from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

