Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 546.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,215 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JAAA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.77. 1,603,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,041,571. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.64. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.80 and a one year high of $51.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This is a boost from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

