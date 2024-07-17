Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $1.45 Million Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 232,194.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 731,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,963,000 after acquiring an additional 731,413 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $678,350,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 243,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,780,000 after buying an additional 58,989 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,852,000 after buying an additional 47,027 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,380,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of AZO stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,984.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,148. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,375.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3,256.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,871.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,887.90. The company has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $34.12 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 earnings per share for the current year.

AZO has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $2,600.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,200.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,112.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole acquired 36 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares in the company, valued at $99,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

