Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $3.11 Million Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,312,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,650,000 after acquiring an additional 87,100 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 724,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,313,000 after acquiring an additional 141,995 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 648,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,191,000 after acquiring an additional 256,363 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 402,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,403,000 after acquiring an additional 12,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 312,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,905,000 after acquiring an additional 60,373 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

iShares Global 100 ETF stock traded down $1.59 on Wednesday, reaching $98.22. 162,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,102. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.20. iShares Global 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $100.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

