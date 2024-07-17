Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $3.95 Million Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTE. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 310.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on TTE. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.25.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TTE stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $68.54. 1,289,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,615. The stock has a market cap of $161.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.64. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $57.30 and a one year high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.42.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $56.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.