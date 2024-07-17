Bleakley Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 257,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,315 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in AT&T by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,979,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,736,000 after purchasing an additional 359,198 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 130,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in AT&T by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 130,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 24,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in AT&T by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.85.

AT&T Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.15. 40,583,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,292,949. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $19.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average of $17.37. The stock has a market cap of $137.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

