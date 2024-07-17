Bleakley Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PH. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $611.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $610.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of PH traded down $10.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $557.94. 915,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,098. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $362.49 and a twelve month high of $570.15. The stock has a market cap of $71.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $525.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $521.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

