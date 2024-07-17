Bleakley Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 540 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 540 shares in the company, valued at $100,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on RSG shares. Truist Financial upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.64.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.45. 1,017,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,389. The stock has a market cap of $64.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.69. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.23 and a fifty-two week high of $206.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.54%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

