Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases 10,044 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $4,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in TC Energy by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,055,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.57 and its 200-day moving average is $38.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $41.03.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. TC Energy had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

