Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,754 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,278.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 101,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after buying an additional 15,375 shares during the last quarter. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $2,448,000. Finally, SP Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM traded down $14.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $171.31. 44,802,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,422,145. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $84.01 and a 12 month high of $193.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $888.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.85.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 24.75%. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.4865 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.