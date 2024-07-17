Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 740 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total value of $121,247.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,236.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $121,247.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,236.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $71,596.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,112,014.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 533,460 shares of company stock valued at $66,963,450. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Down 0.8 %

Snowflake stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $135.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,145,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,584,896. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.10. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $122.60 and a one year high of $237.72. The stock has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.95 million. Research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.31.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

