BMO Capital Markets Upgrades UDR (NYSE:UDR) to Outperform

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2024

UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Free Report) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $39.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UDR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on UDR from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on UDR from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group raised UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on UDR from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.94.

UDR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $41.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. UDR has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $43.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.97.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $171,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,964.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $171,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,566 shares in the company, valued at $326,964.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $3,556,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 849,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,580,776.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UDR

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Presima Securities ULC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,256,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 761,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,205,000 after purchasing an additional 44,677 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 3,730.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 36,376 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of UDR by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,830,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,087,000 after purchasing an additional 809,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UDR by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,128,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,070,000 after purchasing an additional 81,981 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

