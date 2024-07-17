BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD) Trading Down 5.5%

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.27 and last traded at $20.28. Approximately 1,436,981 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,598,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.45.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73 and a beta of -5.03.

Get BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN alerts:

Institutional Trading of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 375,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,000. BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN accounts for 2.5% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 20.85% of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (FNGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index of technology and consumer discretionary companies. The note uses derivatives to achieve its -3x exposure. FNGD was launched on Jan 25, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.