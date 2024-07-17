BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys 687,940 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,899,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 687,940 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $194,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Down 0.9 %

PYPL stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.24. 8,317,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,586,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $76.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.22.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

