BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Grows Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,184,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 338,212 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.94% of Hologic worth $170,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,312,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Hologic by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 139,161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,943,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.55.

NASDAQ HOLX traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,177,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,342. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

