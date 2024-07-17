BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $208.58 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,500,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,437,843 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of Bank of America worth $208,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 234.5% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 27,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 19,179 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 228.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 46,950 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Bank of America by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 55,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. Citigroup raised their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.76.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE BAC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.98. The company had a trading volume of 65,686,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,717,992. The company has a market capitalization of $343.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.83. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $44.44.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

