BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Increases Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 404,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,788 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.0% of BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $388,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REGN. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,229.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,038.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,047.11, for a total value of $1,190,564.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,540,179.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,088.95, for a total value of $2,031,980.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,311,496.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,047.11, for a total transaction of $1,190,564.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,931 shares in the company, valued at $13,540,179.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,074 shares of company stock worth $64,546,123 in the last ninety days. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

REGN traded down $9.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,085.62. 461,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,236. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,021.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $969.42. The company has a market cap of $119.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $715.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,106.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.51.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

