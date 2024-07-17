BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Lowers Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 644,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 158,432 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $123,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.53.

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.46. 4,224,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,432,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $134.29 and a 12-month high of $199.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.00. The company has a market capitalization of $172.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

