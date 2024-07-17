BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,058 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.11% of BlackRock worth $138,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in BlackRock by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $841.47. 691,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,679. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $848.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $790.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $793.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 32.36%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.28 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.84%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLK. Citigroup upped their price target on BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on BlackRock from $910.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $872.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BlackRock

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.