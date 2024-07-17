BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 165,853 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 165,853 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.07% of Amgen worth $106,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Amgen by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 135,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,512,000 after purchasing an additional 27,874 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Amgen by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $335.67. 1,932,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,697,550. The company has a market cap of $180.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.40 and a 1 year high of $336.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $311.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Argus upped their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays raised Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMGN

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.