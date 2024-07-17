BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 206,210 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 341,309 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 206,210 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.13% of NXP Semiconductors worth $84,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,011,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,529,129,000 after buying an additional 118,562 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $762,077,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $535,747,000 after buying an additional 2,097,727 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,644,696 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $407,506,000 after buying an additional 325,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,564,236 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $359,274,000 after buying an additional 65,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.04.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 5.0 %

NXPI stock traded down $14.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $276.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,527,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,573. The firm has a market cap of $70.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $272.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.53. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $167.21 and a 52-week high of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.40%.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

