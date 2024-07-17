BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 3,469 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,760,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,469 shares during the quarter. Entegris comprises approximately 0.7% of BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 1.17% of Entegris worth $247,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Entropy Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 438.4% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 11,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 40.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 90,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 52.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,754,000 after purchasing an additional 35,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 9.8% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $902,593.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $902,593.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $265,806.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,727.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,796 shares of company stock worth $9,870,921 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Stock Down 8.6 %

ENTG traded down $12.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.81. 3,460,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,528. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.13 and a twelve month high of $147.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $771.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENTG. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.80.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

