BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 705,639 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,033,155 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 705,639 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.05% of Comcast worth $88,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Luken Investment Analytics LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 258.0% in the first quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Steph & Co. lifted its position in Comcast by 154.6% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 336.9% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CMCSA

Comcast Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.59. The stock had a trading volume of 31,683,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,416,289. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $159.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.