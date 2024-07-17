Boeing (NYSE:BA) Trading Down 1.4%

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $179.62 and last traded at $179.67. Approximately 1,173,169 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 8,275,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

Boeing Trading Down 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.37 and a beta of 1.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Boeing

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Boeing by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,400,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,964 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $960,397,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Boeing by 563.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,439,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $896,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,043 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Boeing by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,850 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Boeing by 861.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,804,853 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $467,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

