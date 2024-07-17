Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Sets New 12-Month High at $97.86

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$97.86 and last traded at C$96.61, with a volume of 82343 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$97.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBD.B has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$91.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$83.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$92.00 to C$114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$108.60.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Bombardier, Inc. Class B

The company has a market cap of C$8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$86.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$65.91.

In related news, Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 7,871 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.33, for a total transaction of C$687,377.58. In related news, Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 7,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.33, for a total transaction of C$687,377.58. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 28,038 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total value of C$1,962,660.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,923,979. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

