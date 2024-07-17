Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) PT Raised to $84.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BSX. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.29.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:BSX opened at $78.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $48.35 and a one year high of $78.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.43.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,257,470.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 12,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $958,704.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,329,627.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,257,470.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,259 shares of company stock valued at $5,344,014 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,116,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,038,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,615,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,417,000 after acquiring an additional 155,565 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,746,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 225.6% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 105,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 73,219 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.