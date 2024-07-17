Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Short Interest Down 13.4% in June

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the June 15th total of 4,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Gaming

In related news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $100,034.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,802.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,980,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,442,000 after buying an additional 167,849 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,747,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,270,000 after buying an additional 1,216,121 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,031,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,276,000 after buying an additional 274,876 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,899,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,864,000 after buying an additional 73,491 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,002,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,485,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

NYSE BYD opened at $58.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.93. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $73.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $960.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.26 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 34.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BYD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.92.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Featured Stories

