BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,243 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BP. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in BP by 576.0% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in BP by 200.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in BP by 73.1% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,575 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

BP Price Performance

Shares of BP stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,682,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,699,608. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BP p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $33.52 and a 12-month high of $40.84. The company has a market capitalization of $98.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.57.

BP Announces Dividend

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). BP had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $48.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.4362 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. BP’s payout ratio is 53.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded BP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.90 to $41.50 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lifted their target price on BP from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on BP from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BP

BP Profile

(Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.