BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Short Interest Update

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the June 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 140,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BPT. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 90,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 51,087 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 29,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 9,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 21,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of BPT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 94,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,417. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $8.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.45.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. It is involved in holding overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

