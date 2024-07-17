Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.72.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EAT. Raymond James lowered Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $82.50 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 40,050 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $2,421,022.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,988.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 40,050 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $2,421,022.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,988.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Daniel S. Fuller sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $249,303.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,106.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,714 shares of company stock worth $3,637,623 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Brinker International by 231.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,583,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,046 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at $12,853,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,503,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,908,000 after buying an additional 296,785 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at $7,848,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $275,004,000 after buying an additional 135,580 shares during the period.

Shares of EAT opened at $65.21 on Wednesday. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $76.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.52.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 154.29% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

