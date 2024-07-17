Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Down 1%

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.01 and last traded at $40.04. 3,035,232 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 15,593,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.07.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $87.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.80, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.79 and a 200 day moving average of $47.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 532.7% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $5,161,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $1,139,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.