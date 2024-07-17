Brokerages Set BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) PT at $50.00

Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on BHP. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $57.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.01. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $54.28 and a 12 month high of $69.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
