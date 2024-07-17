Brokerages Set BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) PT at $50.00

Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BHP. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,902,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,359,518,000 after buying an additional 589,317 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BHP Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,563 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $267,084,000 after purchasing an additional 126,643 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in BHP Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,430,056 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $302,625,000 after purchasing an additional 168,875 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in BHP Group by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,389,504 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $299,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,837,000. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $57.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.01. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $54.28 and a 12 month high of $69.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

