Brokerages Set First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target at C$18.08

Shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.08.

Several research firms have weighed in on FCR.UN. CIBC cut their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

In related news, Director Al Mawani purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$14.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,900.00. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE:FCR.UN opened at C$15.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.24, a P/E/G ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$14.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.38. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$12.37 and a one year high of C$16.76.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

