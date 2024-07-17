Brokerages Set Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) PT at $23.67

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMT. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

NYSE KMT opened at $25.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.50. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $30.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.67.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.50 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

In other Kennametal news, CEO Sanjay Chowbey purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.28 per share, with a total value of $121,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,275.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1,186.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 890,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,954,000 after buying an additional 820,864 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth $15,400,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,240,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,371,000 after purchasing an additional 305,542 shares during the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the first quarter valued at $4,795,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,852,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,140,000 after purchasing an additional 173,023 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

