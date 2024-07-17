Brokers Issue Forecasts for Aritzia Inc.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (TSE:ATZ)

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Aritzia in a research report issued on Friday, July 12th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Aritzia’s current full-year earnings is $1.74 per share.

Get Aritzia alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ATZ. UBS Group lifted their price target on Aritzia from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aritzia has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.25.

Aritzia Price Performance

Shares of ATZ opened at C$47.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$37.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.61. Aritzia has a twelve month low of C$20.67 and a twelve month high of C$48.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 69.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.84.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$681.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$681.70 million. Aritzia had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 10.55%.

Insider Transactions at Aritzia

In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.00, for a total value of C$99,000.00. In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 3,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.00, for a total value of C$99,000.00. Also, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 173,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.64, for a total value of C$6,348,026.56. Insiders sold a total of 185,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,750,057 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aritzia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.