Brokers Issue Forecasts for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $3.96 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.92. The consensus estimate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $15.16 per share.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 39.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $402.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.57.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $488.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $464.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $433.22. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $496.93. The company has a market cap of $126.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,845 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,785,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total transaction of $1,111,135.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,557,311.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total value of $1,111,135.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,819 shares in the company, valued at $13,557,311.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total transaction of $1,031,908.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,523 shares in the company, valued at $23,502,484.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,646 shares of company stock valued at $14,169,923 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

