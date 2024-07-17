Brokers Issue Forecasts for Weyerhaeuser’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note issued on Thursday, July 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.00 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Weyerhaeuser’s current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share.

WY has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $29.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.34 and its 200 day moving average is $32.01. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $26.73 and a twelve month high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 23.4% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 6.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,226. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

