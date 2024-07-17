Brunner (LON:BUT) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Brunner (LON:BUT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 1,391.25 ($18.04) and last traded at GBX 1,383.15 ($17.94), with a volume of 76713 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,375 ($17.83).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a GBX 5.90 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Brunner’s payout ratio is currently 2,421.05%.

Brunner Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,330.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,272.09. The company has a market capitalization of £586.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,447.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69.

About Brunner

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

